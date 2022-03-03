Dallas Mavericks drop mask mandate after updated CDC guidance

article

The Dallas Mavericks have announced that masks are no longer required for fans who attend homes games at the American Airlines Center.

This comes after the CDC updated its recommendation for masks and Dallas County revised its mask mandate.

This change will take effect Thursday night for the Mavs' game against the Warriors.

They also will continue the vaccine clinic at the Jack Daniels Old No. 7 Club in the AAC, which is open two hours before tipoff until halftime.

Back in November, the Mavs relaxed the COVID-19 vaccine and testing requirements for most fans at home games, but anyone sitting within 15 feet of the court still has to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

The team said they will continue to monitor cases and make any changes that are needed in the future.

