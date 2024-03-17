Kyrie Irving's running left-hander at the buzzer lifts Mavs over Nuggets 107-105

article

Kyrie Irving hit a running left-handed shot at the buzzer, capping a wild final 26 seconds and giving the Dallas Mavericks a 107-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

The Nuggets rallied from 13 points down midway through the fourth quarter and went ahead on Jamal Murray's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 26 seconds remaining.

Luka Doncic answered almost immediately on the inbounds pass after a timeout, hitting from several feet behind the arc for a 105-105 tie.

After Murray missed an elbow jumper in the final seconds, Dallas called timeout. The right-handed Irving took the inbounds pass, dribbled with his left hand as Nikola Jokic pursued and hit the shot from about 20 feet.

Denver had a five-game road winning streak stopped. The Nuggets had won all five by double digits, a first in franchise history.

Doncic scored 37 points and Irving had 24 as the Mavericks (39-29) won for the fifth time in six games, answering a 1-5 stretch.

Dallas pulled even with Phoenix as part of a virtual three-way tie with Sacramento for the sixth and final guaranteed playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Murray scored 23 points, while the Mavs frustrated Jokic into a 6-of-16 shooting day. Jokic had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Nuggets: At Minnesota on Tuesday.

Mavericks: At San Antonio on Tuesday.