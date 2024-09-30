Dallas Mavericks embracing pressure this season: 'We're not going to run from the expectations'

Three and half months after losing to the Boston Celtics in the NBA FInals, the Dallas Mavericks are now back at work.

The Mavs met with reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility before a three-day training camp in Las Vegas begins on Tuesday.

After getting a taste of the Finals for the first time in 14 years, the team is clear on its intentions this time around.

Superstar Luka Dončić was asked to describe the season in one word.

"Championship," he replied.

The Mavs added some help this offseason, upgrading their roster with Naji Marshall, Quentin Grimes and sharpshooter Klay Thompson added to the roster.

"This is a different team. We have to be hungry, we haven't done anything. We came in second," said head coach Jason Kidd. "The expectations are extremely high and I think everyone is comfortable with that. We're not going to run from the expectations."

Thompson's addition has been one of the biggest talking points across the NBA this offseason.

Luka is excited to play with one of the best shooters of all time.

"When me and Kai [Kyrie Irving] have the ball, you basically can’t help from Klay, because if you leave him wide open, he’s going to make it," Doncic said. "I think the spacing is going to be crucial for us."

Thompson has gone through a few frustrating years with the Golden State Warriors following injuries to both his ACL and Achilles.

The 4-time champion says he's excited to take the floor in a new city.

"Being able to play with Luka the last few days, his ability in the pick and roll, he's like, the best I've ever seen," said Thompson. "It will be fun to play with him in those sets because he draws so much attention and creates so many open looks from the perimeter, so I'll be there to knock them down."

There was a bit of news coming out of media day.

Head coach Jason Kidd says the team will tinker with it's starting lineup this year.

"We're probably going to start D-Live [Dereck Lively II] with the first group and see how that goes," Kidd said.

Lively was the team's starter for the first half of the year, but moved to the bench after the Mavericks traded for Daniel Gafford at last year's trade deadline.

The Mavs' season is quickly approaching.

The team's first preseason game is Oct. 7 at home against the Memphis Grizzlies.

The regular season begins on Oct. 24 against reigning Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.