Dallas, Las Vegas mayors make bet on Stars-Golden Knights series

By
Published 
Dallas Stars
FOX 4

Dallas Stars prepare for Game 1 against Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars are in Las Vegas for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. FOX 4's Mike Doocy weighs in on the upcoming game.

DALLAS - Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman are raising the stakes for the Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Johnson reached out to Goodman on Thursday offering a friendly wager between the two cities.

Johnson will send a genuine Stetson from Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas if Vegas comes out on top.

If the Stars win, Goodman will hand over one of the original lights from the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

The Stars and Golden Knights play game one of the 7 game series on Friday night in Vegas.

The Stars are holding a watch party at the American Airlines Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available for a $5 donation to the Dallas Stars Foundation.