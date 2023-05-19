Dallas, Las Vegas mayors make bet on Stars-Golden Knights series

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman are raising the stakes for the Western Conference Finals series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights.

Johnson reached out to Goodman on Thursday offering a friendly wager between the two cities.

Johnson will send a genuine Stetson from Wild Bill's Western Store in Dallas if Vegas comes out on top.

If the Stars win, Goodman will hand over one of the original lights from the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

The Stars and Golden Knights play game one of the 7 game series on Friday night in Vegas.

The Stars are holding a watch party at the American Airlines Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available for a $5 donation to the Dallas Stars Foundation.