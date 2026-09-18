Dallas Cowboys seek bounce-back performance in 2026 home opener vs. Washington Commanders

The Brief After a Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping for a better result in their home opener this week. Dallas mustered only 244 yards on offense, while their revamped defense seeks to improve after giving up 394 yards. Their Week 2 opponent, the Washington Commanders, also lost their opening game, falling in a close one against the Philadelphia Eagles.



Sunday's home opener represents a chance for the Dallas Cowboys to wash away the stink of their season-opening loss against a longtime rival.

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Washington Commanders (0-1)

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 25: The Dallas Cowboys lines up against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

What we know:

The Dallas Cowboys will play their first home game of the 2026 NFL season against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 20.

The game will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.

Defensive dud

By the numbers:

After an offseason of hype for a defense that brought in a new defensive coordinator and new players, their first game on the field was an utter disappointment.

The Cowboys let up 394 yards to the Giants in Week 1, including 165 yards on the ground. The Giants converted nine of 11 first down attempts as well.

New Cowboys DC Christian Parker said the team can't let such a bad performance linger into the next game when speaking to the media this week.

"We have got to look in the mirror. We have got to be accountable for what we did wrong and what we didn't do right. Correct it and then move on to the next opponent because it can't be a hangover and it can linger."

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Jaishawn Barham #55 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on September 13, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Image Expand

Offensive opportunities

The offensive side of the ball wasn't much better against the Giants than the defense was.

Quarterback Dak Prescott passed for just 175 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

His wide receivers, outside of CeeDee Lamb, didn't help him much. George Pickens had multiple drops that could have turned into big plays.

After passing for 4,552 yards in 2025, Prescott says a faster start to the game will help the team. The Cowboys went three and out last Sunday night, while the Giants scored a touchdown on their first drive.

"We've gotta go in there, we gotta start fast," Prescott said. "Like I said, it was about being disciplined, doing the things that we obviously can handle that are 100% in our control, and going from there."

Dallas racked up nine penalties for 90 yards, something the team will look to clean up against the Commanders.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 13: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys during the game against the New York Giants on September 13, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Expand

Washington's woes

The other side:

Like their division rival Cowboys, the Washington Commanders lost their first game of the 2026 NFL season. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Commanders couldn't convert a late two-point try, and lost 24-22.

Former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is in his third season as the Commanders' head coach. He won his return trip to Arlington in 2024, but the Cowboys won this matchup at AT&T Stadium in 2025.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels mustered 165 passing yards in Week 1. His targets include longtime wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs, as well as running backs like Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White.

Washington allowed 318 yards to the Eagles in Week 1.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Dan Quinn of the Washington Commanders looks on in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emil Expand

Dig deeper:

This is the second straight season the Cowboys have lost their season-opener. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is 0-2 in Week 1 in his head coaching career.

Dak Prescott is four touchdown passes away from becoming the Cowboys' all-time touchdown leader. He would surpass Tony Romo when he passes for his 249th career touchdown.

The last time the Cowboys and Commanders met was on Christmas Day in 2025. Dallas won 30-23 in the game played at Northwest Field in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 25: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys throws a pass against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on December 25, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

What's next:

The Week 2 game between the Dallas Cowboys and Washington Commanders will kick off at 3:25 p.m. on FOX 4.

With a loss, the Cowboys would start 0-2 for the first time since 2010, when they finished 6-10 and fired head coach Wade Phillips midseason.