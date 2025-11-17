Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders: Players to wear decals in memory of teammate

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will play their first game since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland on Monday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. The team is openly addressing their grief, with coaches and players emphasizing the importance of honoring themselves and seeking support during this difficult time. Kneeland died on November 6 following a police pursuit in Frisco, Texas, and was later found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.



The Dallas Cowboys are in Las Vegas for Monday night’s game against the Raiders. It will be the team’s first game since the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

Cowboys vs Raiders

What's new:

The Cowboys are trying to move forward after the tragic loss.

Players will reportedly wear decals on their helmets for the rest of the season in memory of their teammate and friend.

What they're saying:

"Our team’s heart is heavy. We don’t move on, but we do move forward," said Coach Brian Schottenheimer.

"This is something that we will never move on from. Playing Monday is not gonna make it easier. As much as we run around and, you know, push forward and laugh and smile, that hole is still there," said Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

"I was at my locker before practice and I looked up, I felt like I saw him. I was like, ‘Oh no, that’s someone else,’ and it hits you," added defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Marshawn Kneeland

"As soon as you feel like you’re on top of grief, grief will hit you on the head as hard as a rock. So the first thing I’m telling guys is to honor themselves throughout this process. Don’t try to run away from the grief because the moment you run away from it the bigger it gets and the more that will affect your performance. If you have to cry, cry. I’ll hold you up. Like, if you have to go outside during meetings and just walk around and call your mom, do that. That’s what’s important right now. I feel that grief. I feel that pain. Cry. Be angry. Be confused," said defensive tackle Solomon Thomas.

"There hasn’t been a moment that I stepped up and addressed the team, and I think the important reason for me is I know from my experience of dealing with loss in the past that you should grieve your own way," quarterback Dak Prescott said.

"A lot of credit to Coach Schotty on how he handled the situation and how he’s continuing to handle the situation, especially with this team," said defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku.

Related article

There’s no way that the players can fully prepare for the emotions that they will face when they take the field at Allegiant Stadium, but Coach Schottenheimer promised his team will be ready to play against the Raiders.

By the numbers:

Dallas goes into Monday night’s game with a record of 3-5-1.

The Raiders are on a three-game losing streak.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. for Monday Night Football.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Las Vegas Raiders game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (3-5-1) vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)

WHEN: Monday, Nov. 17, 2025 | 7:15 PM CST

WHERE: Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, Nevada

HOW TO WATCH: ABC, ESPN

Marshawn Kneeland’s Death

The backstory:

Kneeland died on Nov. 6 following a sequence of events involving state troopers.

According to a report released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers attempted to stop his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. for a traffic violation on the Dallas North Tollway near Keller Springs Boulevard.

Kneeland allegedly refused to stop, leading to a police pursuit.

Videos from the North Texas Tollway Authority show a trooper chasing a speeding car. But investigators said the trooper ultimately lost sight of the vehicle and ended the pursuit.

The vehicle was later found abandoned after being involved in a crash near The Star in Frisco, and police searched that area.

During the search, officers were told Kneeland had expressed "suicidal ideations." Kneeland was found just after 1:30 a.m. with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Mental Health: A Lingering Question

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Please call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.