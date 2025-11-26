Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs: Where to watch & what to look for in Week 13

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys face the Kansas City Chiefs in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at 3:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium. Hometown star and fan Post Malone will headline the halftime show, which kicks off The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign. The Cowboys are looking for a crucial win to keep their slim playoff hopes alive, led by receiver George Pickens, who has over 1,000 yards this season.



The Dallas Cowboys will face the Kansas City Chiefs for Thursday’s annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.

Cowboys vs Chiefs

What we know:

For the first time this year, the Cowboys are going into a matchup after winning back-to-back games. They’re also coming off a victory against a team with a winning record, something they had not yet managed this season.

Still, at 5-5-1, Dallas needs to practically win out to have any realistic hopes of making the playoffs. Right now, the team is just concentrating on Patrick Mahomes and the 6-5 Chiefs.

As for the Cowboys offense, quarterback Dak Prescott has a new weapon. Eleven games in, receiver George Pickens has more than 1,000 yards, the second-most in the NFL.

The Cowboys traded with Pittsburgh for Pickens this past offseason, giving up a second and fifth-round draft pick. Now he has more yards than the top five Steelers receivers combined.

Post Malone Halftime Performance

Texas native and longtime Dallas Cowboys fan Post Malone will take the stage at AT&T Stadium this Thanksgiving, headlining the Dallas Cowboys’ annual halftime show that kicks off The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Malone has become one of the most recognizable performers in the world. His accolades include 11 Billboard Music Awards, five American Music Awards, and 18 Grammy nominations.

Red Kettle Kickoff

The Red Kettle Kickoff is currently in its 29th year and continues to be one of the largest and longest-running annual fundraisers of its kind.

Since 1997, the Salvation Army has helped over 28 million people thoruhg a variety of programs that address homelessness, food security, human trafficking, drug and alcohol abuse, and much more.

In partnership with the Cowboys, the Red Kettle Campaign has raised more than $3.67 billion since 1997.

The campaign's iconic red kettles will be in the end zone for Thursday's game.

‘Thanksgiving Pie’ for Fans

Fans who are spending their Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium this year will see new concession items inspired by the holiday classics, such as Thanksgiving Pie. It’s sort of like a chicken pot pie packed with turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and gravy.

The popular Thanksgiving bowl, Thanksgiving sandwich, and Thanksgiving roll are also returning. The roll is like an egg roll, but with the holiday classics inside.

How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Kansas City Chiefs game

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1) vs Kansas City Chiefs (6-5)

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025 | 3:30 PM CST

WHERE: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

HOW TO WATCH: CBS

