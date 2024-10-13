Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch, stream, things to look for in Week 6

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to play the Detroit Lions at home on Sunday.

Kickoff at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for just before 3:30 p.m.

You can watch the game on FOX 4.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Detroit Lions

What: Dallas Cowboys (3-2) vs. Detroit Lions (3-1)

When: Sunday, Oct. 13 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

Network: FOX 4

4 to Watch

1. Dak Prescott & CeeDee Lamb try to connect

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 06: CeeDee Lamb #88 and Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys shake hands before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty I Expand

One area where the Cowboys are trying to improve is getting quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on the same page.

They have struggled to connect this season.

Last year, Lamb had eight 100-yard receiving games.

But so far, Prescott and Lamb have only accounted for a total of four catches for 25 years in the second halves of games this season.

"Been a long time since. We'd like to get back in the groove. Uh, I like that with him. What a great opportunity we have to get that connection going once again," Prescott said.

"Where we really want to be, obviously, we're far from great. But we have a long season. I remember last year. We had a lot of questions around this time. And then by post bye week all those questions were answered," Lamb said.

2. Wide receiver Jalen Tolbert makes a name for himself

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 7: Jalen Tolbert #1 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates his touchdown with teammates during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on October 7, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dallas Expand

The 3-2 Dallas Cowboys may have given the Detroit Lions more to think about ahead of their Sunday matchup.

Dallas wide receiver Jalen Tolbert is suddenly a player NFL teams may need to keep an eye on.

His game-winning catch last Sunday in Pittsburgh took him from an unknown to someone who might be the difference between a win and a loss.

Tolbert said it’s all about doing his job.

"Obviously, as receivers we try to get open every play. Trying to do our part of the play, every play. And so whether the ball comes to us or not, we're trying to find a way to get open. Trying to do the job, you know, whether it's to get the ball or to get somebody else open. So, I think overall, we are just working to do our part. And when the ball comes our way, like I said that's what we work for. Those are the moments we want and so you just make a play when it's your turn," he said.

3. Is Rico Dowdle for real?

The Cowboys handed their running game over to Rico Dowdle in Sunday's win over the Steelers and, for the first time this season, Dallas did some damage on the ground.

Dowdle ran for 87 yards on 20 carries against Pittsburgh, the highest number in both categories for a Cowboys running back this year.

4. Lions revenge game?

The last time the Cowboys and Lions played, it had a controversial ending.

A two-point conversion by offensive tackle Taylor Decker would have given the Lions a 20-19 lead with seconds remaining was waived off by a penalty.

Decker was said to have failed to report to the official beforehand as an eligible receiver, but video evidence appeared to show otherwise.

Lions fans were furious after the Cowboys came away with the win, putting up billboards that said "Decker Reported."

Last year's loss could add a bit of fuel to Sunday's game.