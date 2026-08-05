Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Coordinators discuss rookie highlights, veteran strides

The Brief The Cowboys didn't hold an open practice on Wednesday, but the team's coordinators spoke to the media to discuss the strides Dallas has made during training camp in Oxnard. New defensive coordinator Christian Parker highlighted the communication building between new pieces on the defense, a unit that hopes to improve after a dreadful 2025 season. Offensive coordinator Klayton Adams says he's embracing GOTI, Dak Prescott's acronym for the Cowboys' offense that stands for 'Greatest Offense There Is'.



Dallas Cowboys coordinators took to the podium today to discuss what strides the team has made through a week of practice in Oxnard.

Cowboys coordinators speak to the media

Today marked one week since Dallas' first training camp practice in Oxnard this summer, but the team did not hold an open practice on Wednesday.

Instead, today's Cowboys news came when the team's coordinators spoke to the media.

DC Christian Parker praises rookies, veterans alike

New Cowboys defensive coordinator Christan Parker says his players are "embracing the play style that we want to stay with."

"We want to be detailed in our work and our fundamentals and technique. And obviously the mastery of the scheme, but there's an element of violence and physicality that we want to play with, that we will play with," Parker continued.

Fans hope Parker's play style fixes a 2025 defense that surrendered 511 points, the most in the NFL and the most in Cowboys history.

"So I think it's just kind of tying all those things together in terms of knowing your job, knowing what the man next to you is doing. Who are you connected to? Are you on an island on that certain play? And then doing that with an attitude and the physicality required to play this game."

Christian Parker

Parker also discussed the team's communication, saying linebacker DeMarvion Overshown has been doing a good job of relaying calls while wearing the green dot.

"He's kind of like accelerating his detail of the scheme and understanding the offensive situations as well, so we're happy with his progress," Parker said.

As far as the rookies go, Parker said the vision the team had for third-round linebacker Jaishawn Barham is "coming to life" in Oxnard.

"I think he brings a certain physicality and demeanor to the inside of the defense, and you feel that," Parker said.

Jaishawn Barham

Parker says Barham, along with fellow rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence, are quick learners. He says his staff has really helped them get adjusted to the NFL as well.

"They're working extremely hard and really taking a collaborative approach in terms of kind of shortening the curve for those guys."

OC Klayton Adams embracing GOTI

Klayton Adams is in his second year as the team's offensive coordinator, and says he's embracing GOTI, the phrase Dak Prescott coined for the Cowboys' offense, meaning 'Greatest Offense There Is'.

"It's just a standard that they've set for themselves," Adams told the media on Wednesday. "We want to be the best. You better freaking act like it every single second, and you better hold yourself to that standard."

Klayton Adams

Adams said running back Jaydon Blue has been a much more consistent player in Oxnard after an inconsistent rookie season.

"So far, there's been a lot of growth."

Free4All+ poll question

He's entering his 11th year in the NFL, but the question still stands: will Dak Prescott ever lead the Cowboys to a Super Bowl? Let us know your thoughts in our Free4All+ poll below.