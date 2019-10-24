Dallas Cowboys taking it easy on bye week

article

The Dallas Cowboys are taking it easy as they prepare for their bye week.

No game this weekend means the team only has light practices at The Star in Frisco.

The 4-3 Cowboys say they are looking forward to getting their minds off football for a few days.

“It’s a great chance to get away, get your mind off of things. Physically recuperate as well as mentally recuperate. We’ll spend a little bit of time up in Wisconsin. Let the kids see the grandparents and get a little taste of fall. We don’t get a great taste of it here in Dallas. Up there, the leaves are changing color. It’s really beautiful so we’ll get a taste of that,” said Cowboys center Travis Frederick.

The Cowboys’ next game is a week from Monday when they visit another divisional rival – the 5-2 New York Giants.