Dallas Cowboys select UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence with No. 23 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

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The Brief With the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence. The pass rusher was named a first-team All-Big 12 player in 2025, racking up 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three pass breakups. The Cowboys originally owned the No. 20 pick in this year's draft, but traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles, who selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the pick.



The Cowboys continued to improve their defense on Thursday, taking UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence with the No. 23 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Cowboys draft Malachi Lawrence

What we know:

Lawrence spent five seasons at the University of Central Florida and improved every single one of them.

Last season, he was named a first-team All-Big 12 player, compiling seven sacks, 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

That improved upon a 2024 season where, in 11 games, Lawrence had five sacks, 15 tackles and six tackles for loss.

In 2023, Lawrence was named to an All-Big 12 honorable mention when he racked up seven and a half sacks.

NFL.com compares Lawrence's game to Cardinals defensive end Josh Sweat.

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) walks on the field during warm ups before a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights on September 28th, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orland Expand

Malachi Lawrence scouting report

NFL.com describes Lawrence like this:

"An NFL-caliber edge rusher with prototypical size and length, Lawrence moves with the suddenness of a smaller player. Explosive get-off and a deep bag of moves/counters fuel his pocket disruption. He can win inside or outside but his speed-to-power conversion is average."

"His hands are subtle but skilled to quickly unlock openings and his secondary rush. He closes with burst and has the motor to hound scrambling quarterbacks. The next level will bring better tackles and more quick-sets, which will test how well his production translates."

He makes splash plays behind the line but must provide better consistency and discipline in run support. Lawrence is an ascending prospect with rush polish and pro traits that should be enticing for pressure-hungry defenses."

ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 26: UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) looks on during a game between the BYU Cougars and the UCF Knights on October 26, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Ricky Bowden/Icon Sportswire via Getty Expand

Trade details

Dallas originally owned the No. 20 overall pick, but traded it to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys received the No. 23 pick, as well as the No. 114 and No. 137 overall selections. The Eagles also received the No. 218 pick from Dallas.

With the No. 20 pick, the Eagles selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, setting up battles with new Cowboys safety Caleb Downs for years to come.