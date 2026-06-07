Flash flood warnings persist across Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex as continuous rain saturates region

The Brief Continuous overnight rainfall dropped 3 to 5 inches of water on the hardest-hit southern and western sides of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, leaving large swaths flooded on Sunday morning. Multiple roads have been shut down, and the National Weather Service has maintained active flash flood warnings for several counties—including Tarrant, Dallas, and Johnson—along with a region-wide flood watch until 4 p.m. Sunday. The deluge dumped over 85% of June's typical rainfall in just one week, erasing the region's year-to-date rainfall deficit ahead of an expected shift east and a major workweek warming trend into the high 90s.



A wave of continuous overnight rainfall left large swaths of North Texas flooded Sunday morning, prompting emergency managers to close multiple roadways and issue several flash flood warnings across the region.

Widespread Flooding in North Texas

The severe weather, which began Saturday evening and lasted through the overnight hours, dropped an estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain in the hardest-hit areas, primarily on the south and west sides of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The National Weather Service maintained active flash flood warnings through Sunday morning for parts of Tarrant, Dallas, Ellis, Johnson, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties. In Johnson County, emergency personnel reported multiple flooded roadways and closures, particularly in and around Cleburne.

A broader flood watch remains in effect for most of North Texas until 4 p.m. Sunday.

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North Texas rainfall totals

The weekend deluge has dramatically altered the region's rainfall metrics for the year. By Saturday night, the rain gauge at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport recorded more than 3.5 inches of rain for the month of June, amounting to over 85% of the area's typical monthly rainfall in just the first week. The surge effectively erased the region's 2026 rainfall deficit, bringing North Texas to within half an inch of its normal year-to-date average.

Scattered showers are expected to continue streaming into the area from the south throughout Sunday afternoon. While the severe weather threat remains low, some afternoon storms could produce gusty winds, lightning, and small hail.

There is a silver lining in the track of the developing storms, which are projected to shift toward the eastern side of the metroplex, potentially mitigating further flooding in the already saturated southern and western corridors.

The rain is expected to clear out by Sunday evening, giving way to a significant warming trend. Temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees Sunday before climbing into the mid-to-upper 90s by the end of the workweek, with heat indexes expected to hit the triple digits.

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