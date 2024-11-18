Dallas Cowboys hope to snap losing streak against Houston Texans

The Dallas Cowboys will try to snap their losing streak on Monday night against their in-state rivals – The Houston Texans.

The Cowboys are hoping a home-field advantage will not only help them turn the tide but also secure their first home win this season.

"We haven’t won one this year, so definitely disappointing for us out here and disappointing for our fans," said running back Rico Dowdle.

Both Dallas and Houston are on losing streaks going into this game.

Dallas was blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The Texans have also lost two games in a row to the Lions and the Jets.

Quarterback Cooper Rush is expected to start with Dak Prescott out with a season-ending hamstring injury.

"Winning will make everyone feel better, and I think we all know that and that’s why we’re so desperate to get one," Rush said.

It’s been a rough season for the Cowboys franchise and fans, and they’re treating Monday night as the best opportunity to get a win over their in-state rivals.

"They’re thinking they run the state. And even though it’s a down year for us, this is still our state. And we’re still the big brothers," said linebacker Demarvion Overshown.

"I think this is an incredible opportunity for this football team what’s in front of us, to be in this valley of diversity. And I think to come out of this would be a great story," said Coach Mike McCarthy.

The Cowboys have never lost to the Texans at home, and they hope that statistic will prevail.

If they win, they’ll have the same or an even better record as four of their next five opponents.

Kickoff for the Monday Night Football game is at 7:15 p.m.