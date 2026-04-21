NFL Draft 2026: Dallas Cowboys targets at No. 12 and No. 20 overall

The Brief The Cowboys have two picks to make in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. If they elect to keep both picks, there are plenty of players at various positions the team has been rumored to have interest in. Below are ten players that have been mocked to the team or have been featured in Cowboys draft rumors during the lead up to the draft.



The Dallas Cowboys have two picks in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Who might they take? Here are ten players the team has been rumored to have interest in that could be available when the team is on the clock on Thursday.

Rueben Bain Jr., Miami (FL) defensive end

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - NOVEMBER 29, 2025: Rueben Bain Jr. #4 of the Miami Hurricanes rushes the line of scrimmage during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Acrisure Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Expand

Measurables: 6'3", 270 lbs

Bain played his entire career at the University of Miami, compiling 20.5 sacks, 33.5 tackles for loss and 121 total tackles in his time in Coral Gables.

In 2025, Bain helped lead the Hurricanes to the CFP National Championship Game, where they lost to the Indiana Hoosiers. Bain was named ACC's Defensive Player of the Year for the 2025 season.

Critics point to Bain's short arm length compared to other edge rushers in this class. He was also the driver in a fatal car crash in 2024, although he was not charged with any crime.

Omar Cooper, Indiana wide receiver

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: WR Omar Cooper Jr. #3 of the Indiana Hoosiers looks up field after a catch during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus Indiana Hoosiers College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game on January 1, 2026, at the Rose Expand

Measurables: 6'0", 199 lbs, 4.42 second 40-yard dash

The Cowboys have two phenomenal wide receivers in CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, but Omar Cooper has been mocked to the team several times over this draft cycle.

Cooper was a big part of an Indiana team that won a national championship in January. He recorded 69 receptions for 937 receiving yards and 13 touchdown catches, which tied for third in the country.

Against Miami in the CFP National Championship Game, Cooper caught five passes for 71 yards.

Mansoor Delane, LSU cornerback

BATON ROUGE, LA - OCTOBER 25: Mansoor Delane #4 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on October 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

Measureables: 6'0", 190 lbs

Mansoor Delane became a household name in 2025 after transferring to the LSU Tigers.

Delane was a first-team All-American and first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, and was a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award for the country's best defensive back.

Playing in 11 games, Delane averaged 1.2 passes defended a contest. He totaled 45 tackles and two interceptions in his lone season in Baton Rouge.

Previously, Delane played for the Virginia Tech Hokies, where he recorded six interceptions in three seasons.

Keldric Faulk, Auburn defensive end

AUBURN, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 18: Keldric Faulk #15 of the Auburn Tigers reacts during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Measurables: 6'6", 276 lbs

Faulk was a captain for Auburn in 2025, playing in all 12 games to extend his consecutive games streak for the Tigers to 32 dating back to 2023.

He totaled 2 sacks and 29 tackles (5 tackles for loss) while chipping in four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

He was named third-team All-SEC for his efforts last season.

In 2024, Faulk had 7 sacks with 45 tackles (11 tackles for loss).

Colton Hood, Tennessee cornerback

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Colton Hood #8 of the Tennessee Volunteers celebrates after defeating the Florida Gators 31-11 in a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Image Expand

Measurables: 5'11", 193 lbs, 4.44 second 40-yard dash time

Jermod McCoy may have been the bigger Tennessee cornerback name coming into the 2025 season, but Vols newcomer Colton Hood may have surpassed him.

After spending time at Auburn and Colorado, Hood played in 12 games for Tennessee last season, recording 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight pass breakups and one interception returned for a touchdown.

He was named to the All-SEC third-team by the Associated Press and SEC coaches.

Jermod McCoy, Tennessee cornerback

KNOXVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 19: Jermod McCoy #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers before a game between Alabama and Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on October 19, 2024 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Photo by Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Measurables: 6'1", 188 lbs

McCoy, a native of Whitehouse, Texas, missed all of 2025 after suffering a torn ACL in January.

In 2024, McCoy was a second-team AP All-American, snagging four interceptions to go along with 9 pass breakups and 44 tackles.

He helped Tennessee reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2024 after transferring to the Volunteers from Oregon State.

Akheem Mesidor, Miami (FL) defensive end

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 31: DL Akheem Mesidor #3 of the Miami Hurricanes reacts after a play against the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31st, 2025 during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the Miam Expand

Measurables: 6’3", 259 lbs

Mesidor, alongside Rueben Bain, turned the Miami defensive line into one of the most fearsome units in the country.

He accounted for 12.5 sacks and 63 tackles (17.5 tackles for loss), playing in 15 games for a Hurricanes team that lost the CFP National Championship Game to Indiana.

That improved upon a 2024 season where Mesidor had 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles (9 tackles for loss).

Mesidor began his career at West Virginia in 2020, and transferred to Miami ahead of the 2022 season.

One of the knocks on Mesidor is his age. He will be 25 when the 2026 season begins.

Avieon Terrell, Clemson cornerback

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 08: Avieon Terrell #8 of the Clemson Tigers looks on during the second half of a football game against the Florida State Seminoles at Memorial Stadium on November 08, 2025 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by David Expand

Measurables: 5'10", 186 lbs

The younger brother of Falcons All-Pro A.J. Terrell, Avieon Terrell made his own mark during his time at Clemson.

Terrell played 39 games in a Tigers uniform, totaling 128 tackles, three interceptions, 30 pass breakups and four sacks in three seasons.

In 2025, Terrell was named a third-team All-American after forcing five fumbles, breaking up nine passes and recording 48 tackles.

Dillon Thieneman, Oregon safety

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 01: Dillon Thieneman #31 of the Oregon Ducks pursues a play on defense during the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on January 01, 2026 at Hard Rock Sta Expand

Measurables: 6'0", 205 lbs, 4.35 second 40-yard dash

If the Cowboys want to improve their maligned secondary, Thieneman could add some immediate help.

The Purdue transfer led the Ducks to two wins in the College Football Playoff last season, playing in 15 games while totaling 95 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups.

He was a first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American selection.

At Purdue, he was the Big Ten Conference Freshman of the Year in 2023 and a multi-time All-Big Ten Conference selection.

R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma defensive end

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA - SEPTEMBER 20: Defensive end R Mason Thomas #32 of the Oklahoma Sooners celebrates after sacking quarterback Jackson Arnold of the Auburn Tigers for a safety on 4th-and-29 late in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memori Expand

Measurables: 6’2", 249 lbs, 4.67 40-yard dash time

Despite missing time in 2025, R Mason Thomas was still a force on the Sooners' defensive line.

He totaled 6.5 sacks and 26 total tackles (9.5 tackles for loss) on the season in 10 games. He missed time late in the year with a quad strain, but returned for OU's loss to Alabama in the CFP First Round.

Thomas was twice named to an All-SEC team, being honored on the first-team in 2025 and the second-team in 2024.

Thomas' frame is smaller than other pass rushers in this class.

Cowboys NFL Draft selection time projections

12th overall pick: 8:20 p.m. CT

The Cowboys' first overall selection will most likely take place over an hour after the NFL Draft has started.

In 2025, the 12th overall pick came at around 8:20 p.m., when the Cowboys selected Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

20th overall pick: 9 p.m. CT

The team's second pick in the first round will come around two hours after the event has started.

In 2025, the Denver Broncos made the 20th pick, which came at around 9:03 when the team took Texas corner Jahdae Barron.