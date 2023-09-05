Dallas Cowboys defense expected to be key to the team's success

The Dallas Cowboys have a few more days to practice in North Texas before heading north to kick off the regular season.

The first game is against the Giants on Sunday night in prime time.

The NFC East is expected to be one of the most competitive divisions in the league this year.

The Cowboys made several upgrades in the offseason. But analysts said the roster is thin in some areas including the offensive line.

The team is expected to rely heavily on its defense to win games again in 2023.

"The defense is the best part of the team. They might have the best defense in the league. They’ve led the league in takeaways the last two seasons and that’s because of what Dan Quinn has been able to implement," said Calvin Watkins, a sportswriter for the Dallas Morning News.

Full practice for the Week 1 game starts Wednesday.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy said the week is about getting players into a routine for the season to come.