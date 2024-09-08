Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns: How to watch, things to look for in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys kickoff a new season on Sunday in Cleveland against the Browns.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Cleveland Browns

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 04: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys scrambles during an NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on October 4, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

What: Dallas Cowboys (0-0) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0)

When: Sunday, September 8 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: Huntington Bank Field | Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch: In the Dallas area, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4 or the FOX Sports App. If you're outside the DFW area, you can stream it on the NFL app.

4 to Watch

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 19: Rico Dowdle #23 of the Dallas Cowboys recovers the ball against Jake Bobo #19 of the Seattle Seahawks during a preseason game at Lumen Field on August 19, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) Expand

1. Cowboys Backfield

Who will get the start at running back for the Cowboys? Your guess is as good as ours.

With last year's starter Tony Pollard moving on to Tennessee, the Cowboys brought back former first-round pick Ezekiel Elliott.

Rico Dowdle, who backed up Pollard last year, is also expected to see a more significant workload.

The Cowboys also signed former Pro Bowler Dalvin Cook to the team's practice squad, but could be signed to the active roster before the game.

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 23: Oklahoma OL Tyler Guyton (60) blocks during a college football game between the Oklahoma Sooners and Cincinnati Bearcats on September23, 2023 at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, OH. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire v Expand

2. Rookies on the Offensive Line

The Cowboys will have two rookies on their offensive line.

First-round pick Tyler Guyton will start at left tackle and have his hands full with Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Cooper Beebe, a third-round pick out of Kansas State, will start at center.

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 17: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. The Bills won 31-10. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Imag Expand

3. Rusty CeeDee?

Star Cowboys wideout CeeDee Lamb signed a massive 4-year, $136 million deal at the end of August after holding out of training camp.

Lamb has been worked back into action since inking the new contract.

Tom Brady attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady" at Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

4. Tom Brady in the Booth

Sunday's game will also be the first regular season game for new FOX announcer Tom Brady.

The seven-time Super Bowl champ signed a 10-year deal with FOX in 2022, but this is Brady's first season in the booth.

He will be teamed up with play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt.

Brady spoke to Colin Cowherd during the week and said he expects the game to be a defensive battle.