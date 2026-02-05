Dallas Cowboys to play game in Brazil during 2026 season

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys will play a game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil during the 2026 season, the NFL announced Thursday. No date or opponent for the game has been announced. The team's last international game came in 2014 when the Cowboys played in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars.



For the first time in 12 years, the Dallas Cowboys will play in a game outside the United States.

Brazil bound

What we know:

The NFL announced the Cowboys as one of two teams playing in a game in Brazil during the 2026 season.

The game will be played at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, a venue that can host upwards of 150,00 people for soccer matches.

This will be the third time the NFL has played a game in Brazil. The previous two games took place in São Paulo in 2024 and 2025.

What we don't know:

We do not know the date of the game or who the Cowboys will be playing. Those will likely be announced in May, when the NFL releases their regular season schedule.

For what it's worth, the previous two iterations of the NFL playing in Brazil took place during the first week of the season.

The backstory:

The upcoming contest marks the first time in 12 years the Cowboys will have played an overseas game.

In 2014, Dallas beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-17 in a game played at Wembley Stadium in London. Until now, it was the only regular season overseas game in team history.

The team has played in preseason contests in Mexico City and Monterrey, Mexico, Toronto, Canada and Tokyo, Japan.