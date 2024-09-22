Dallas Cowboys-Baltimore Ravens: How to watch, stream, things to look for in Week 3

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to right the ship on Sunday against a Baltimore Ravens team that is likely better than their record shows.

The winless Ravens, led by reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson, will look to impose their will against the Cowboys defense.

The Ravens started the season 0-2 after losses to the Chiefs and Raiders. Only six teams since 1979 have made the playoffs after starting 0-3, including just one since 2000. No Super Bowl champion has ever started a season 0-3.

For Dallas, they are looking to prove that Week 1 was the real version of the team and not the squad that was blown out by the Saints in Week 2.

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys

What: Baltimore Ravens (0-2) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

When: Sunday, September 22 | 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium | Arlington, Texas

How to watch: In the Dallas area, you can watch the entire game on FOX 4. Games on FOX can also be streamed on FOXSports.com or the FOX Sports App, though you may have to provide your cable company or streaming subscription details.

If you're outside the DFW area, you can stream it on the NFL app.

Baltimore Ravens-Dallas Cowboys Predictions

4 to Watch

1. Cowboys Run Defense

With Lamar Jackson at the helm and Derrick Henry at running back, the Baltimore Ravens offense is built to run.

Stopping the run was a huge issue for the Cowboys in their Week 2 loss to the Saints, giving up 190 yards and 4 touchdowns on the ground against the Saints.

Linebackers Eric Kendricks, DeMarvion Overshown, Damone Clark and Marist Liufau will be tested along with the defensive line.

The Cowboys pass rushers must be patient and keep contain against Jackson, which is something easier said than done.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey has been huge for Dallas this year, but field goals alone likely won't cut it against Baltimore.

The Cowboys moved the ball well against the Saints, but only scored one touchdown on a deep ball to CeeDee Lamb.

The Baltimore defense is a bit more vulnerable than in the past.

Coming away from drives with 7 instead of 3 will be key.

3. Cowboys Pass Rush

One of the big reasons that Baltimore is winless is their offensive line.

The teams re-worked o-line struggled mightily against the Chiefs and the Raiders were also able to get pressure.

While getting to Lamar Jackson is one thing, bringing him down is another.

Today will be a huge test for Micah Parsons and company.

4. Cowboys Run Game

The Cowboys opted not to elevate Dalvin Cook from the practice squad this week, meaning Dallas will again experiment with a Dowdle-Elliott-Vaughn combo in the backfield.

Dowdle got the start in Week 2 after Elliott started in Week 1. Both backs had middling results.

So far this year, no Cowboys back has put up more than 40 yards on the ground.

The Cowboys will need to see something from the run game this week or big changes be in the works.