Dak Prescott: People trying to make walking boot a story are 'reaching'

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott appeared healthy at his annual football camp on Tuesday.

The camp at Southlake Carroll High School gives boys and girls the chance to improve their football skills, but all eyes were on Prescott's right foot and ankle.

A recent photo surfaced online showing Prescott in a walking boot while on vacation in Cabo.

He says the boot was simply to protect his surgically repaired leg.

"Yeah, I'm great. Honestly, I'm getting older. It's the same ankle that I snapped and had a nasty surgery on four year ago. So, yea, a couple of hard days of training, you get a little sore. Then you're going on a fishing trip, and you want to protect it and make sure things don't get worse," said Prescott.

Prescott says people are "reaching" trying to make his ankle concerns a story.

While the walking boot story was a harmless distraction, the shadow of contract talks also looms over Prescott.

The Cowboys QB claims that once training camp begins that will be his total focus, but he is entering the final season of a four-year, $160 million deal.

"There's been conversations back and forth, but for the most part I've been letting my agent do that," he said. "The money and all that will take care of itself as it always has."

The Cowboys report to training camp in Oxnard, California in just over two weeks.