Dak Prescott for MVP? He has Jerry Jones' vote.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is now the favorite to win the NFL MVP Award at several sportsbooks.

Prescott's performance against the Eagles in a 33-13 win on Sunday night wasn't his best performance of the year, but in the end, the win over Philadelphia was one he needed to stamp on his resume.

After the game, the MVP chants from the crowd meant something unique for a player who has been heavily criticized, including by Cowboys fans.

ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 10: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at AT&T Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

If Prescott does wind up winning MVP, it will certainly not be a wire-to-wire win and that perfectly encapsulates his story as a player who has worked so hard to become so great.

"It's Dak evolving," said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after the game. "[He's] working with [head coach] Mike [McCarthy] and [offensive coordinator Brian] Schottenheimer and what we're trying to do offensively."

Jones says Prescott is one of the best he's ever seen at taking what is taught by coaches to the field.

"Mike's injected his principles or ideas that he thought our personnel best suited. Dak stepped right in and worked with it and made it work," said Jones. "I think he's a great example to me about what football is."

"He's become most valuable player right before our eyes in the last several months," Jones continued.

Jones says Sunday's win over the Eagles is the Cowboys' best in the Mike McCarthy era.

Related article

The goal for Prescott is not the MVP.

It is playing in February for a Super Bowl.

Dak said he has to play better than he did on Sunday in the biggest games.

The work has just begun, and the gauntlet has begun with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions lining up for their chance to take a hack at Dak and America's Team.