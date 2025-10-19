Cowboys rout Commanders 44-22, Lamb's return ignites offense

article

The Brief The Dallas Cowboys routed the Washington Commanders 44-22, moving into second place in the NFC East. Star receiver CeeDee Lamb returned from injury, sparking the offense with 110 yards and a 74-yard touchdown. The win was sealed by a decisive pick-six, and Commanders QB Jayden Daniels exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.



The Dallas Cowboys surged into second place in the NFC East with a 44-22 rout of the Washington Commanders on Sunday, fueled by the return of wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and a stingy Dallas defense that forced a pair of turnovers.

Big picture view:

The Dallas Cowboys extended their turnover-free streak to four straight games and notched a statement win over the Washington Commanders, improving their standing in the NFC East as the return of star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb gave the offense a major boost.

The Cowboys' 44-22 victory was powered by an offense that stayed crisp and a defense/special teams’ combination that prevented self-inflicted wounds. With four consecutive games without a turnover, the Cowboys have done something few teams manage: protect the football while operating a high-power attack. That ball-security was translated into sustained drives for Dallas and fewer opportunities for Washington’s offense.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer continues to emphasize fundamentals, and the performance Sunday reflected a disciplined outing.

Lamb's return sparks offense

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after defeating the Washington Commanders during an NFL football game at AT&T Field on October 19, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

CeeDee Lamb returned after missing three games with a high ankle sprain, and his presence was immediately felt. His presence provided an added dimension to the Dallas passing game, helping the Cowboys generate explosive plays and keep the Commanders’ defense off balance. A 74-yard touchdown catch in the first half was the biggest play for the Cowboys and was only one of Lambs' five receptions on the day. Lamb led the team in recieving yards with 110 yards on the day.

Commanders' injuries

Washington’s quarterback Jayden Daniels exited the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury after a sack and fumble by 5th round rookie linebacker Shemar James out of Florida.

Big scores

Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota threw an interception to defensive back Daron Bland. Bland returned the interception for a touchdown by Dallas, which swung momentum decisively and extended the lead to 26 points.

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey sealed the final points for Dallas, following a touchdown by the Commanders. Aubrey's field goal marks his 100th field goal of his career. Aubrey has now made 91 of his 100 field goals.

NFC East

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 19: Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a touchdown during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders on October 19, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Ar Expand

Dallas improved to 3-3-1 in the NFC East with the win, while Washington dropped to 3-4-0. Dallas now has momentum heading into the next stretch of their schedule. Keeping turnovers at zero, and integrating Lamb fully back into the offense, will be key if they want to contend in a competitive NFC East.





Prescott has won 18 straight NFC East games at home. He's 7-0 at Jerry World against Washington with 20 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

The Source: Information in this article was provided by NFL.com



