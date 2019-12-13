Cowboys review successful plays to prepare for the Rams

article

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett is hoping positive reinforcement will help end the team’s three-game losing streak.

Garrett took a few minutes this week to show players some successful plays from the past two seasons, including Dak Prescott’s head-over-heels touchdown run in a playoff win against Seattle.

Garrett made a similar move when the Cowboys were struggling earlier this season.

Tight end Jason Witten believes it may help them beat the Rams on Sunday.

"You know, there has to be a standard in which always shows up. You know and I don't think that's shown up consistently enough for us. You know you're going to win some. You know, you're going to have a couple losses. Good teams are going to still lose. But the way in which you play, you know, I think that's been the tough part for us because that hasn't shown up at the high enough level as we expect,” he said.

FOX 4 is your home for the NFL on Sunday. Coverage starts with FOX NFL Kickoff at 10 a.m. and at noon the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Redskins.

Advertisement

Then at 3:25 p.m., the Cowboys play the Los Angeles Rams at AT&T Stadium.

Coverage wraps up with Free 4 All at 10 p.m.