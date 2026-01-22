Cowboys to hire Christian Parker as defensive coordinator: report

article

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly landed their next defensive coordinator, and he comes from a familiar foe.

What we know:

Multiple reports have confirmed that the Cowboys have agreed to a deal to make Christian Parker their next defensive coordinator.

The 34-year-old Parker would replace Matt Eberflus, who lasted one season in Dallas as DC. Eberflus' defense gave up 511 points in 17 games, the most in the NFL in 2025.

The backstory:

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 08: Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean (33) chats with Philadelphia Eagles coach Christian Parker during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Carolina Panthers on December 08, 2024 at Lincoln Financia Expand

Parker has been with the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles since 2023 as their passing game coordinator.

Under his coaching, Eagles cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean have developed into Pro Bowl players.

He has worked with Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio since 2021, when Fangio was the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

While in Denver, he coached CB Patrick Surtain II into an All-Pro player who won the 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Parker has been in the NFL since 2019, when he worked in Green Bay as a quality control coach. He also coached in the college ranks at Texas A&M and Notre Dame as a defensive analyst.

What they're saying:

One of Parker's former players says he'll be missed.

Cooper DeJean, one of the players Parker developed in Philadelphia, posted a tribute to his coach on social media.

Dig deeper:

Parker becomes the Cowboys' fourth defensive coordinator in the last four seasons.

After Dan Quinn left the team to become the Washington Commanders' head coach after the 2023 season, Dallas has cycled through Mike Zimmer and Matt Eberflus at the position.

In addition, Parker is the first defensive coordinator the team has hired without head coaching experience in over a decade. The last Cowboys DC with no NFL head coaching experience was Monte Kiffin in 2013.

He is also substantially younger than his predecessors. All of Quinn, Zimmer and Eberflus were over 50-years-old when the Cowboys hired them.