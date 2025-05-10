Connor Hellebuyck makes 21 saves, Jets beat Stars 4-0 in Game 2 to tie series

article

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 21 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Friday night in Game 2 to tie the Western Conference second-round series.

Hellebuyck had his fourth career playoff shutout to help the regular-season champion Jets rebound from a 3-2 loss Wednesday night.

"There were stretches in the first round where I really liked my game, just wasn’t in the results," Hellebuyck said. "But, built it back better. I like where we’re at. The team in front of me is playing phenomenal, so we’re going to have fun. Just continue to have fun."

Gabriel Vilardi and Nikolaj Ehlers scored early goals and Adam Lowry made it 3-0 midway through the second period. Ehlers added an empty-netter with 3:40 remaining for a three-point night.

Game 3 is Sunday in Dallas.

Hellebuyck was the star Friday night.

"It’s what he does every night for us," said Josh Morrissey, who assisted on Vilardi’s goal. "He’s an incredible goaltender. He makes very difficult saves look very easy, routinely and often. You could tell he was feeling it tonight."

Dallas coach Pete DeBoer also was impressed with Hellebuyck.

"He was good," DeBoer said. "I think we can always make it more difficult on him, but he was really good."

Jake Oettinger stopped 21 shots for Dallas.

Vilardi opened the scoring on a power play at 3:35 of the first period.

Tyler Seguin was called for a double-minor for high-sticking Morrissey just 17 seconds in. Vilardi pounced on Ehlers’ rebound in the crease and slid the puck in the net.

Ehlers followed at 7:07, and Lowry made it a three-goal lead with 8:58 left in the second.

"We would have liked to get two (wins), obviously, but we have to look at the big picture," Stars defenseman Cody Ceci said. "It’s a long series. It’s kind of what we expected against these guys — they’re a good team."