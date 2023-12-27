Chinese chess champ stripped of title, suspended for allegedly cheating, defecating in hotel bathtub

article

Chinese chess was engulfed in turmoil earlier this week when a national champion was stripped of his title following unsavory allegations involving cheating in the sport.

Xiangqi is the official title of what is known as Chinese chess. It is the most popular board game in China, and it dates all the way back to the first century B.C., according to some historians. The creators of the game probably did not prepare for what the Chinese Xiangqi Association (CXA) had to deal with on Monday.

The organization announced it was stripping Yan Chenglong of his title of "Xiangqi King" over cheating allegations and "extremely bad character," according to the Agence France-Press (AFP).

Officials addressed the 48-year-old champion’s behavior in the post-game celebrations .

"Yan consumed alcohol with others in his room on the night of the 17th, and then he defecated in the bathtub of the room he was staying in on the 18th, in an act that damaged hotel property, violated public order and good morals, had a negative impact on the competition and the event of Xiangqi, and was of extremely bad character," the CXA said in a statement.

FLASHBACK: UNSAVORY ALLEGATIONS ROCK CHESS WORLD AS AMERICAN TEEN SHOCKS NO. 1 PLAYER IN TOURNAMENT

The organization then had to address allegations that Yan was cheating during the tournament with the use of anal beads. The AFP reported rumors, which spread across the Chinese social media site Weibo, of Yan using anal beads with wireless transmitters to help him in the contests.

"Based on our understanding of the situation, it is currently impossible to prove that Yan engaged in cheating via ‘anal beads’ as speculated on social media," the organization said.

Aerial view of students playing chess in a chess competition held by Shenyang Railway No.3 Primary School on April 6, 2017 in Shenyang, Liaoning Province of China. (Photo by Visual China Group via Getty Images/Visual China Group via Getty Images)

The CXA suspended Yan for a year and stripped him of his prize money. It is unclear how much money he was awarded.

Get the latest updates on this story at FOXNews.com

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.