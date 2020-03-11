Big 12 to begin playing without fans at basketball tournaments, but some local tournaments going on as normal

The NCAA and Big 12 both announced Wednesday that tournament games will be played with no fans. Only family members and essential staff will be allowed to attend.

The Sun Belt women's quarterfinal game took place at UTA Wednesday, and it went on with fans inside the arena.

There's another tournament scheduled to start at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on Thursday.

It’s a stadium that’s supposed to seat 4500 people, but there were maybe 100 inside on Wednesday as the University of Texas at Arlington Lady Mavericks took on the South Alabama Jaguars at College Park Center. But the seats at College Park Center were largely empty, with the exception of a few die-hard fans.

“Yeah, it’s a little sparser crowd tonight,” Daryl Weaver said.

Tip off was just hours after the NCAA announced fans will not be allowed at this year’s March Madness games.

“Very sad. the girls really feed off of the crowd and all of that cheering and feedback that we get them and it’s going to be really tough,” Fay, a UTA fan, explained.

Officials at UTA met just after the announcement, but decided Wednesday’s game would proceed as normal, with fans and family members welcome in the arena. The university told FOX4 its athletic department didn’t believe the NCAA’s announcement applied to the game.

“I’m good with that. I’m hoping that people that aren’t feeling well will have the common sense to stay home. And if you feel fine, then come on out to the game and support the girls,” Fay added.

Meanwhile over at Dickie’s Arena, the American Athletic Conference Tournament is set to start Thursday morning. Ahead of the crowds, arena officials said they’re implementing additional sanitation efforts and will disinfect high touch areas more frequently. Late Wednesday afternoon, the AAC decided it will limit game access to student-athletes, family, media and staff.

Basketball player Rickey Brice Jr. said that any game played to an empty arena just will not be the same.

“It's heartbreaking, but I know every fan and everybody out there literally wants to stay healthy,” he added.