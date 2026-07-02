Australian soccer fan catches Texas Rangers foul ball

The Brief Australian soccer fans in town for Friday's major knockout match against Egypt took a detour Thursday night to experience America's pastime at a Texas Rangers baseball game. One fan even caught a foul ball bare-handed during the game. The Rangers welcomed the "Socceroos" fans with discounted tickets for their game against the Detroit Tigers and handed out custom green and gold rally towels.



Australian soccer fans in town for tomorrow's match against Egypt caught a different game tonight. The Texas Rangers welcomed the Aussies, who brought plenty of green and gold to America's pastime.

Down Under at the Diamond

What we know:

Australians are no strangers to baseball. But to experience "America's pastime" in Arlington was an opportunity the "Socceroos" did not want to miss out on.

Australia will play Egypt in a knockout match at Dallas Stadium on Friday afternoon.

The Rangers offered fans discounted tickets to Thursday night’s game against the Detroit Tigers and made sure they felt like part of the home crowd with rally towels and all.

What they're saying:

"You do know that we call this ‘America’s pastime,’ right?" FOX 4 asked one fan.

"Yeah, we’ve heard it’s like cricket. Everyone just drinks beer and watches the game," replied Sebastian Butler.

The Randall family has spent the past month traveling around North America. They’ve gone to every World Cup match for Australia.

"I guess we’re here for a sports trip, watching the World Cup. And so it’s something very American to do, to watch the baseball, to come out with other Americans and see what they enjoy doing for sports," Catherine Randell said.

"This has really been the most incredible experience," Daniel Randell added.

The cherry on top might be that he finally got at cowboy hat.

"I’ve been wanting a cowboy hat for years. And I thought, what a time to get it. Wear it to the baseball and wear it to the game tomorrow," he said.

One of the Aussie fans even caught a foul ball bare-handed.

What's next:

As for the World Cup, the "Socceroos have never won a knockout stage match, and fans are not expecting Egypt to be an easy team.

"So stressed, but I think we can do it. I think we can do it," Butler said.

When asked what it means to be a "Socceroo" fan, the Australian fans said it’s a lot of pride and love for their country. It’s also a bit like being a kangaroo. They are bouncy, happy, and fun people.