AT&T Byron Nelson to allow 10,000 fans per day at 2021 tournament

The AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament will welcome fans back to the event when it takes place for the first time at TPC Craig Ranch in May.

Tournament officials said up to 10,000 fans each day will be allowed at the course in McKinney for the four-day event. That's about 25 percent of its capacity.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place, including masks unless fans are eating or drinking. There will be ticket sales to the general public.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s tournament, which was to be the last held at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

Organizers say they're just happy to have fans back on the course.

"I think it's better, it's clearly better for us. You know, we're in the business of running golf tournaments. Better for the charity that benefits from it, but I think it's better for the players that are out there as well. They get the energy from the people cheering them," said Jon Drago, tournament director.

All proceeds of the tournament benefit the Momentous Institute, a non-profit that gives children the tools to overcome trauma and succeed in life.

