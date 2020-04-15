AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament moving to McKinney

The AT&T Byron Nelson will move to McKinney’s TPC Craig Ranch next year.

The golf tournament was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, it was played at Trinity Forrest Golf Club in southeast Dallas but attendance suffered because of its remote location and parking issues.

The PGA Tour said weather setbacks, disappointing attendance and declining revenue all played a role in the decision to the tournament.

It had been at the TPC Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas in Irving for 35 years.

It’s now under a five-year contract to play in McKinney at the course owned by Dallas-based Club Corp.