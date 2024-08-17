Adrian Beltre statue coming to Globe Life Field, Rangers say

Texas Rangers great Adrian Beltre will soon be honored with a statue outside of Globe Life Field in Arlington.

The Rangers told fans about the statue during a special ceremony to honor Beltre's induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Public address announcer Chuck Morgan told the crowd the bronze statue will be put into place in 2025.

Beltre's eyes lit up, and a smile came across his face, clearly surprised by the announcement.

While Texas fans fondly remember his time with the Rangers, he didn't come to Arlington until he was 32 years old.

It didn't take long for fans to fall in love with Beltre as a player and person. He was named to the All-Star team, won a Gold Gove and Silver Slugger Award as he helped lead the Rangers back to the World Series in 2011. He stayed in a Texas uniform until he retired after the 2018 season.

Beltre was inducted into the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame in 2021 and the National Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Over the course of his 21-year career, Beltre compiled 3,166 career hits, 477 homers, five Gold Gloves and four Silver Slugger Awards.

Several of Beltre's former teammates were in Arlington for the celebration of his career.

"To be able to enjoy what I did I'm truly grateful, thank God. Everything that happened in my life lately, and I'm truly, truly happy to be on this field today," Beltre said.

There is no date for the statue reveal at this time.