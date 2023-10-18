5 Texas Rangers named Gold Glove Award finalists

Just hours before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Rangers and Houston Astros four Texas teammates learned that they are finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis Garcia were all announced as finalists on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gold Glove Award is given to the best defensive player at each position in each league, including the utility spot.

There are 3 finalists at each position.

Defense was a big reason for the Rangers success this season.

Texas had an AL-low 57 errors in the 2023 regular season.

Only the Arizona Diamondbacks, with 56, had fewer in the MLB.

The Gold Glove Award winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 5.