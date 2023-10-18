Expand / Collapse search

5 Texas Rangers named Gold Glove Award finalists

By
Published 
Texas Rangers
FOX 4

Max Scherzer says he's ready to start Game 3 of ALCS

Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer will pitch for the first time in more than five weeks. He's been recovering from a major strain in this throwing shoulder. The team did not expect him to pitch again in 2023. But the fierce competitor says he's ready to start Game 3 of the ALCS.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Just hours before Game 3 of the ALCS between the Rangers and Houston Astros four Texas teammates learned that they are finalists for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award.

Catcher Jonah Heim, first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right fielder Adolis Garcia were all announced as finalists on Wednesday afternoon.

The Gold Glove Award is given to the best defensive player at each position in each league, including the utility spot.

There are 3 finalists at each position.

Defense was a big reason for the Rangers success this season.

Texas had an AL-low 57 errors in the 2023 regular season.

Related

Rangers-Astros Game 3: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field
article

Rangers-Astros Game 3: Roof will be closed at Globe Life Field

The roof for Globe Life Field has not been open for a game since May 21.

Only the Arizona Diamondbacks, with 56, had fewer in the MLB.

The Gold Glove Award winners will be announced on Sunday, Nov. 5.