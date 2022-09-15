4 To Watch: The top North Texas high school football games for Week 4

In this week’s 4 To Watch, we’re breaking down four of the biggest high school football matchups in DFW for Week 4.

Denton Guyer (3-0) vs. Prosper (3-0)

We start with one of the 34 matchups of undefeated teams in Texas this week: Denton Guyer hosting Prosper.

The Guyer Wildcats are getting national love, ranked 17th in the country right now by MaxPreps.

The offense is led by five-star Oklahoma Sooners QB pledge Jackson Arnold. He has nearly 900 yards passing and 10 touchdowns in three games.

Prosper is also 3-0 with a QB in Harrison Rosar, who has tossed for 740 yards already.

And that Eagles defense? They just allowed 22 rushing yards on 26 carries to Rockwall last week.

This is must-see TV, and FOX 4 tv will be there.

Celina (3-0) vs. Anna (3-0)

Game #2 is another matchup of undefeated teams. This one is in 4A between the #3-ranked Celina Bobcats visiting the #6-ranked Anna Coyotes.

Celina beat Anna in 2018 and 2019, but the teams haven’t played in the past two seasons.

Anna might have the firepower to avoid a third straight loss to Celina.

QB Evan Bullock, a Louisiana Tech pledge, leads the area with 1,138 passing yards and 15 touchdowns through three games.

South Oak Cliff (0-3) vs. Parish Episcopal (3-0)

Game #3 is a matchup of two defending state champs: South Oak Cliff at Parish Episcopal.

Parish is the reigning TAPPS D1 state champs and off to a 3-0 start, including a win over perennial powerhouse Aledo.

SOC, on the other hand, hasn’t won at all since that historic 5A Division II title win. South Oak Cliff’s defense has had good moments, but the offense needs to step it up a notch.

Sound familiar? We’re looking at you, Dallas Cowboys.

West Mesquite (3-0) vs. Forney (2-1)

For game #4, we go to 5A division I for West Mesquite vs. Forney.

First and foremost, great mascot matchup. Wranglers? Jackrabbits? Come on now!

West Mesquite is going for 4-0, which is pretty good coming off from a 2-8 season.

Forney's only loss was in Week 1 after a 58-55 defeat at Crandall.

This one kicks off district play for both teams, so you know it's going to get feisty!

See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4.