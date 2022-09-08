4 To Watch: The top high school football games in North Texas this week

Friday Night Lights are brighter in Texas.

Every week FOX 4's Jeff Kolb breaks down the four biggest high school football games in our area.

See the highlights on Free4All every Friday night at 10:30 on FOX 4.

Lake Highlands (2-0) vs. Highland Park (2-0)

Friday night will be the first district game for both Lake Highlands and Highland Park.

The game will also feature a very special guest: Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford will be on hand to have his No. 7 jersey retired. Stafford led the Scots to its first undefeated season and a state title in 2005.

"He won the Super Bowl so we wanted to honor him and celebrate his career," said Highland Park head coach Randy Allen. "I don't think we've had another Highland Park graduate who has won the Super Bowl, especially not a quarterback. So we wanted to do that right after a great win by the LA Rams last season."

Last week, Allen won his 426th game as head coach, tying him for second all-time on the Texas high school football wins list.

He is 64 back of the state record held by Phil Danaher, who coached at Calallen High School in Corpus Christi.

South Oak Cliff (0-2) vs. DeSoto (1-1)

Defending state champs South Oak Cliff are trying to avoid their first 0-3 start since 2016.

DeSoto lost last week to Baltimore's St. Frances Academy, the 3rd ranked program in the country.

Lancaster (2-0) vs. Denton Guyer (2-0)

A battle of undefeated teams in Denton.

Lancaster has given up just 3 points this season. Guyer has put up 40 points in each of its first two games this year.

Rockwall (2-0) vs. Prosper (2-0)

Another fight between two undefeated times.

The Yellowjackets have overcome losing their starting quarterback in their season opener, with wins over Cedar Hill and Dallas Jesuit.

Prosper has beaten Euless Trinity and Sachse.