3 Texas Rangers selected to American League All-Star team

Three Texas Rangers have been selected to the American League All-Star team.

Outfielders Joey Gallo and Adolis Garcia, along with pitcher Kyle Gibson, have been selected.

It will be Gallo’s second all-star game appearance, while it’s the first for Garcia and Gibson.

The Rangers' head athletic trainer, Matt Lucero, will also serve as one of the American League's trainers for the game.

The all-star game is Tuesday, July 13 in Denver.