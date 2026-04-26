2026 NFL Draft: Full list of Dallas Cowboys picks and defensive strategy

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The Brief Dallas focused heavily on rebuilding its defense by using six of its seven total draft picks on defensive playmakers. The team traded up to select star safety Caleb Downs at No. 11 and later added explosive pass rusher Malachi Lawrence. Late-round picks addressed depth needs at offensive tackle and wide receiver to round out the 2026 class.



The Dallas Cowboys made a clear statement about their priorities in the 2026 NFL Draft: fix the defense first.

Dallas used six of its seven selections on defensive players, including a bold first-round trade-up for All-American safety Caleb Downs from Ohio State University, while adding depth along the offensive line and at wide receiver over the final two days.

Dallas Cowboys 2026 NFL Draft selections

What we know:

The Cowboys entered the draft coming off a 7-9-1 season and targeted playmakers across all three levels of their defense, from the secondary to the edge. Dallas finished near the bottom of the league in pass defense and struggled to generate consistent pressure, prompting a defense-heavy draft approach.

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (Round 1, No. 11 overall)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Caleb Downs of Ohio State celebrates after being selected eleventh overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Phot Expand

The Cowboys set the tone early, trading up with Miami to select Downs, sending the No. 12 pick and two fifth-round selections to secure one of the draft’s top defensive players.

Downs starred at both Alabama and Ohio State while earning the Jim Thorpe Award in 2025 as the nation’s top defensive back. He was widely regarded as one of the most complete defenders in the class. Team executives acknowledged they didn’t expect Downs to still be available, prompting the aggressive move.

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Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF (Round 1, No. 23 overall)

Dallas doubled down on defense later in the first round, trading back from No. 20 before selecting Lawrence, an ascending pass rusher from UCF. Lawrence earned first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 after recording seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss. The Cowboys indicated he would have been in consideration even without the trade.

NFL.com described him as "an NFL-caliber edge rusher with prototypical size and length" who possesses an "explosive get-off" and a wide array of pass-rush moves.

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Jaishawn Barham, EDGE, Michigan (Round 3, No. 92 overall)

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 18: Jaishawn Barham #1 of the Michigan Wolverines while playing the Washington Huskies at Michigan Stadium on October 18, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Expand

Continuing their emphasis on the defensive front, the Cowboys selected Barham in the third round. The Michigan product earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors in 2025, finishing with four sacks and 10 tackles for loss. He joins Lawrence as part of a revamped pass rush unit.

Drew Shelton, OT, Penn State (Round 4, No. 112 overall)

Dallas addressed its offensive line with Shelton, a two-year starter at left tackle. Scouts described Shelton as someone who is light on his feet and possesses a good frame, but his play strength will need to improve.

NFL.com described Shelton as "an athletic left tackle prospect" whose "basketball background shows up with natural fluidity," particularly in pass protection. He is expected to develop as he adds strength and consistency.

Devin Moore, CB, Florida (Round 4, No. 114 overall)

The Cowboys went back to the secondary with Moore, a long, physical cornerback with upside. Moore is a physical corner who plays with a linebacker mentality, attacking the ball at the catch point and delivering force as a tackler. Moore is coming off a season with 32 tackles in 2025.

If he’s in the right spot, he is tenacious at the catch point, he has strong hands and a willingness to contest every catch.

According to NFL.com, Moore is "a long outside cornerback with good size" and a strong ability to track deep passes, though questions remain about his speed and durability.

LT Overton, DL, Alabama (Round 4, No. 127 overall)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: L T Overton of the Alabama Crimson Tide participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Dallas added more size and power to its defensive line with Overton, a rugged lineman from Alabama. Overton had only seven sacks in four seasons, but he is a more disruptive pass rusher than the stats lead you to believe.

Scouts say he can overwhelm offensive tackles with power rushing off the edge, and he can push the pocket when he slides inside.

NFL.com described him as "a slow-twitch end with impressive power and a consistently rugged demeanor," noting his ability to hold the point of attack and potentially shift inside at the next level.

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Anthony Smith, WR, East Carolina (Round 7, No. 218 overall)

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 27: Anthony Smith #9 of the East Carolina Pirates scores a touchdown after making a catch in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the 2025 Go Bowling Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadi Expand

The Cowboys closed out their draft by adding speed on offense with Smith, a deep-threat receiver from East Carolina. Smith started his career at NC State before finishing up at ECU, where he finished the 2025 season as the American Athletic Conference's second-leading receiver with 1,053 yards in 2025.

Smith ran a reported 4.4 in the 40-yard dash and was among the top receivers in his conference. The Cowboys said he "excels on throws down the field" and could also contribute on special teams.

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Did the Cowboys fix their defense?

Big picture view:

From a splashy trade for a premier safety to multiple additions along the defensive front, the Cowboys’ draft strategy reflected a clear focus on rebuilding a unit that struggled last season. If even a few of these picks hit, Dallas could field a dramatically improved defense in 2026. If not, the franchise’s decision to heavily favor one side of the ball will face immediate scrutiny.

By the end of the weekend, Dallas had added reinforcements at every defensive level, and signaled that a faster and more aggressive identity could be on the way in 2026.