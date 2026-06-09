Duncanville street racing crash kills 3 bystanders, critically injures boy

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Duncanville street racing crash (Terry Van Sickle)

The Brief A street racing crash in Duncanville on Monday night left three innocent bystanders dead and a fourth critically injured after a Chrysler 300 struck their overturned Toyota Corolla. Two women and a young boy died from their injuries, while another boy remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition. Police have arrested the two drivers involved in the race, and additional criminal charges are pending.



A street racing crash in Duncanville on Monday night left three innocent bystanders dead and a fourth critically injured, according to police.

Duncanville street racing crash kills 3

What we know:

Duncanville police responded to a two-vehicle crash at West Wheatland Road and South Cedar Ridge Drive around 8:45 p.m. Monday. Officers arrived to find one of the cars overturned on the sidewalk.

Firefighters extracted four people from that vehicle, a Toyota Corolla. Two women died at the scene. Two boys were rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where one later died. The surviving boy remains in critical but stable condition. Police confirmed the Toyota was occupied by bystanders and was not involved in the street race.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Chrysler 300, was not injured. He was taken into custody for street racing, and additional criminal charges are pending. The driver of a second vehicle involved in the race also stopped at the scene. Police arrested that driver and impounded the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the crash was a direct result of the street race. The Toyota was traveling eastbound on West Wheatland Road and turning north onto South Cedar Ridge Drive when it was struck by the westbound Chrysler 300.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the women who died. The ages of the two boys and their relationship to the women remain unclear.

The identities of the two arrested drivers have not been made public, and police have not specified what additional charges they may face.