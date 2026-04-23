2026 NFL Draft Day 1: Cowboys take safety Caleb Downs, pass rusher Malachi Lawrence in first round

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The Brief The 2026 NFL Draft is finally here, and the Cowboys made multiple picks in the first round to improve upon their dreadful defense from last season. Dallas traded up to the No. 11 pick to Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, an All-American player who won the Jim Thorpe award in 2025 as the country's best defensive back. The Cowboys traded down from the No. 20 pick back to No. 23, where they took UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence to add some juice to their defensive line.



The 2026 NFL Draft has begun, and the Cowboys made multiple improvements to their team in the first round.

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11 p.m.: Cowboys brass discusses Downs, Lawrence picks

Cowboys executives Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones and Will McClay, alongside head coach Brian Schottenheimer, spoke to the media following the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Stephen Jones said the team had discussions about moving into the top 10 of the draft, but that those talks fell apart.

Jones also said he thought it would be a "long shot" that Caleb Downs would make it to the team, explaining why they gave up two fifth round picks to move up to No. 11 for the safety.

PITTSBURGH, PA - APRIL 23: Ohio State defensive back Caleb Downs poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Jones followed up by saying the team would have taken Malachi Lawrence at No. 20 overall had they not traded back.

On George Pickens, Jones said the team plans on keeping Pickens in the fold after he signs his franchise tag. "We have no intention of moving George Pickens."

10:05 p.m.: First round wraps up

The Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks made the final pick of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft kicks off on Friday at 6 p.m. CT. The Cowboys' next pick is in the third round at No. 92 overall.

9:36 p.m.: The other Texas team makes a pick

The Houston Texans traded up from the No. 28 pick to the No. 26 pick to take Georgia Tech offensive lineman Keylan Rutledge.

Houston sent the No. 28, No. 69 and No. 167 picks to the Buffalo Bills to improve their offensive line.

9:20 p.m.: Malachi Lawrence scouting report

GAINESVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 05: UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) during the game between the Florida Gators and the UCF Knights on October 5, 2024 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Florida Field in Gainesville, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum Expand

NFL.com describes Malachi Lawrence, the newest Cowboys defensive end, like this:

"An NFL-caliber edge rusher with prototypical size and length, Lawrence moves with the suddenness of a smaller player. Explosive get-off and a deep bag of moves/counters fuel his pocket disruption. He can win inside or outside but his speed-to-power conversion is average."

"His hands are subtle but skilled to quickly unlock openings and his secondary rush. He closes with burst and has the motor to hound scrambling quarterbacks. The next level will bring better tackles and more quick-sets, which will test how well his production translates."

He makes splash plays behind the line but must provide better consistency and discipline in run support. Lawrence is an ascending prospect with rush polish and pro traits that should be enticing for pressure-hungry defenses."

9:15 p.m.: Cowboys select UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence with No. 23 pick

ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: UCF Knights defensive end Malachi Lawrence (51) walks on the field during warm ups before a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights on September 28th, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orland Expand

With the No. 23 pick, the Cowboys took UCF edge rusher Malachi Lawrence in an attempt to add some juice to their defensive line.

Lawrence spent five seasons at the University of Central Florida and improved every single one of them.

Last season, he was named a first-team All-Big 12 player, compiling seven sacks, 28 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 12 games.

That improved upon a 2024 season where, in 11 games, Lawrence had five sacks, 15 tackles and six tackles for loss.

9:10 p.m.: Caleb Downs says hello

New Cowboys safety Caleb Downs gave fans his first "How 'bout them Cowboys" in a video posted by the Dallas Cowboys on social media.

9 p.m.: Cowboys trade No. 20 pick to Eagles

The Cowboys have traded back from their No. 20 slot in this year's draft.

The Cowboys will receive the No. 23 pick in the first round, as well as several Day 3 picks. Dallas also sent the No. 218 pick to the Eagles.

Philadelphia selected USC wide receiver Makai Lemon with the No. 20 pick, setting up future matchups with new Cowboys safety Caleb Downs for years to come.

8:50 p.m.: Send us your thoughts

What do you think of the Cowboys' selection of Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick in this year's NFL Draft? Let us know in the poll below!

8:45 p.m.: Fans react to the Cowboys taking Downs

Cowboys fans at the NFL Draft Watch Party at The Star in Frisco were excited to see the Cowboys take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs on Thursday night.

I think for Caleb Downs, I think it's going to bring a lot of spirit to the fire. We need to build up the secondary, and we need to keep building that defense. So let's go Caleb Downs, welcome to Dallas! How about them Cowboys!" one fan exclaimed.

Check out some of their reactions with FOX 4's Ethan Herrera below.

8:30 p.m.: Free 4 All+ reacts to the Caleb Downs pick

Jeff Kolb loves the terms of the Cowboys' trade for Downs, giving up only two fifths to pick who some think is the best player in this NFL Draft.

NFL.com describes Caleb Downs like this:

"Productive, high-effort safety with three years of starting experience in big games at Alabama and Ohio State. Downs is an alpha who brings immense juice on each snap. He’s at his best when deployed near the line as a box safety or big nickel back."

8:05: Cowboys trade up, take Caleb Downs No. 11 overall

The Cowboys have swung a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move up to the No. 11 pick, which they used to take Ohio State safety Caleb Downs.

A highly productive player at both Alabama and Ohio State, Downs is the rare safety to be selected this high in an NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Caleb Downs of Ohio State celebrates after being selected eleventh overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Phot Expand

During his freshman season in Tuscaloosa, he was a second-team All-American and the SEC Freshman of the Year with 107 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups.

After transferring to Ohio State, Downs helped the Buckeyes win the national championship in 2024 while racking up All-Big Ten and All-American honors.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 27: Caleb Downs #2 of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on before the game against the Washington Huskies at Husky Stadium on September 27, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

In 2025, Downs continued to excel, winning the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. He posted 68 tackles, two interceptions and a sack in 14 games.

The Cowboys sent the No. 12 pick and two fifth round picks (No. 177 and No. 180) to the Dolphins to complete the trade.

7:50 p.m.: Cowboys rivals take vaunted Ohio State defenders

The Cowboys' offensive line will have their hands full with their rivals' newest pass rushers, both from Ohio State.

With the No. 5 pick, the New York Giants took linebacker Arvell Reese. Reese was a first-team All-American in 2025, racking up 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 2 pass break-ups.

Two picks later at No. 7, the Washington Commanders took Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles. In 2025, Styles ascended to All-American status, racking up 82 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss with three pass breakups in 14 games.

The Cowboys will have their hands full with the Commanders' Sonny Styles (left) and the Giants' Arvell Reese (right).

7:20 p.m.: First prospect from Texas drafted

The New York Jets made a college football player from the Lone Star State the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Texas Tech edge rusher David Bailey is off to New York after tying for the national lead in sacks with 14.5 and leading the Red Raiders to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff in 2025.

Bailey is the second highest Texas Tech player ever drafted, after Dave Parks went No. 1 overall in the 1964 NFL Draft.

7:15 p.m.: Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza picked No. 1 overall

As expected, the man who quarterbacked the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship is the first player off the board in this year's NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick. Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy in 2025 after quarterbacking the Hoosiers to an undefeated 16-0 season.

5:45 p.m.: George Pickens signs franchise tag

Cowboys receiver George Pickens has signed his franchise tag, guaranteeing him a one-year deal for 2026 but clouding his future with the team.

Pickens is now guaranteed $27.3 million for the 2026 season on a one-year deal. Pickens signing the tag today means he is eligible to be traded immediately, and that could come into play as the 2026 NFL Draft begins tonight at 7 p.m. CT.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 17: George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after his team's 33-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

A contract extension before July 15 seems unlikely based on Wednesday's comments from Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones.

"I think we've made a decision that we're going to have George play under the franchise tag, which won't be a first for us. So there won't be negotiations on a long-term deal," Stephen Jones said during the team's pre-NFL Draft press conference.

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: The Dallas Cowboys logo is seen on a video board during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Expand

2026 NFL Draft Information

When will the picks happen?

Based on past NFL Drafts, the No. 12 pick is likely to happen around 8:20 p.m. central, and the No. 20 pick is likely to come in after 9 p.m. central.

When do the Cowboys' rivals pick?

Two of the Cowboys' rivals have a combined three top 10 picks in this year's NFL Draft.

The New York Giants hold the No. 5 and No. 10 selections, having acquired the latter in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The Washington Commanders hold the No. 7 pick. The Philadelphia Eagles will make their selection at No. 23 overall.