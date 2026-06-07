Four injured, including child and police officer, in shooting near Fort Worth park
FORT WORTH, Texas - A gunman dressed in all black fired indiscriminately into a crowd near a Fort Worth park Saturday night, wounding three civilians, including a child, and injuring a police officer whose cruiser was struck by gunfire, authorities said.
The shooter remains at large.
Fort Worth shooting
What we know:
Fort Worth police officers responded to the shooting in the 5200 block of East Rosedale Street at 9:10 p.m. Saturday. A large scheduled gathering had been taking place earlier that day at the nearby Stop Six Park.
According to investigators, the suspect emerged from a corner between a business strip center and an apartment complex just east of the park. The suspect opened fire toward a group of people gathered in the area before fleeing back toward the apartment community.
An adult female bystander was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital, where she was last listed in critical condition.
A Fort Worth police officer, who was sitting in a patrol vehicle parked along the street in the path of the gunfire, was also injured. Police said a bullet pierced the cruiser’s windshield, sending shrapnel into the officer's neck. The officer was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
A child was grazed in the head by a bullet and a woman was shot in the hip. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The woman drove herself to a local hospital, while the child was taken by paramedics.
The Fort Worth Police Department's Major Case unit is actively investigating the incident.
What you can do:
Authorities urge anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or online at 469tips.com.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Fort Worth Police Department.