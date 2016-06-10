Basic Training Podcast: Investing for the New Graduate
DALLAS - You're out on your own after college and now that first paycheck is burning a hole in your pocket!
Before you get the urge to spend it all, Steve talks with Jamie Blum, Sr. Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab, about how to make good financial decisions from the very beginning.
In This Episode
- The easiest way to start to save for retirement
- Emergency savings and how much you should have available
- The power of Compounding Interest
- The "Law of 72" and what it means for your future savings
- Prioritizing student loan debt, credit card debt, and saving for retirement
