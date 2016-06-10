Basic Training Podcast: Investing for the New Graduate

You're out on your own after college and now that first paycheck is burning a hole in your pocket!

Before you get the urge to spend it all, Steve talks with Jamie Blum, Sr. Financial Consultant at Charles Schwab, about how to make good financial decisions from the very beginning.

In This Episode

The easiest way to start to save for retirement

Emergency savings and how much you should have available

The power of Compounding Interest

The "Law of 72" and what it means for your future savings

Prioritizing student loan debt, credit card debt, and saving for retirement

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello