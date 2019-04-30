Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Hiring a Roofer

DALLAS - Eric Armstrong, President and Partner at Quick Roofing talks with Steve about all the questions you should be asking before hiring a roofer – and probably don’t.

In This Episode

  • Do roofers have to be licensed? Insured?
  • Should you have to pay money upfront?
  • How to discuss setting a completion date with your roofer
  • What the term ‘bonded’ really means and why you should be cautious of it
  • How to spot common roofing mistakes and what to do about them

