Basic Training Podcast: Hiring a Roofer

Eric Armstrong, President and Partner at Quick Roofing talks with Steve about all the questions you should be asking before hiring a roofer – and probably don’t.

In This Episode

Do roofers have to be licensed? Insured?

Should you have to pay money upfront?

How to discuss setting a completion date with your roofer

What the term ‘bonded’ really means and why you should be cautious of it

How to spot common roofing mistakes and what to do about them

