Basic Training Podcast: Hiring a Roofer
DALLAS - Eric Armstrong, President and Partner at Quick Roofing talks with Steve about all the questions you should be asking before hiring a roofer – and probably don’t.
In This Episode
- Do roofers have to be licensed? Insured?
- Should you have to pay money upfront?
- How to discuss setting a completion date with your roofer
- What the term ‘bonded’ really means and why you should be cautious of it
- How to spot common roofing mistakes and what to do about them
