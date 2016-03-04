Basic Training Podcast: Financial Planning Part 2

Everybody would love to have a lot of money, but often don't know what to do to get it!

Steve talks with financial planner Derrick Kinney about the "rules" to the money game and how to increase your chances of winning.

In This Episode

What to do if your job doesn't offer a 401K savings plan

The difference between an IRA and a Roth IRA

How aggressive do you have to be in saving?

What about downsizing my house and finding something cheaper?

Is retiring at age 65 too optimistic?

How much does it cost to have a financial advisor?

What's in your financial "Blind Spot"?

