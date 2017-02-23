Basic Training Podcast: Couples Figuring Out Finances
DALLAS - Handling one person’s finances are hard enough, here’s how couples can grow their cash together.
Steve talks with Michelle Manners, First Vice President - Investment Officer, Wells Fargo Advisors.
In This Episode
- Where to begin building a financial future together
- When to keep some accounts or credit cards personal
- What to do when one of you has dents in his/her credit
- How clean should your credit really be (hint: VERY)
- The right amount of debt to keep and why that should determine which credit cards to keep, and which ones to close