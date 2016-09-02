Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Family Management
DALLAS - Steve talks about keeping a busy house under control with the start of the new school year.
This week’s guest is a best-selling author and ‘Family Manager’ Kathy Peel.
In This Episode
- Setting up a family Control Center and working as a family team
- School activities and how to prevent over-scheduling your child
- Why school is the child’s career, just like their parents
- Managing your child’s time with their electronic devices
