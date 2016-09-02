Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Family Management

Steve talks about keeping a busy house under control with the start of the new school year.

This week’s guest is a best-selling author and ‘Family Manager’ Kathy Peel.

In This Episode

Setting up a family Control Center and working as a family team

School activities and how to prevent over-scheduling your child

Why school is the child’s career, just like their parents

Managing your child’s time with their electronic devices

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve

twitter.com/stevenoviello

instagram.com/stevenoviello