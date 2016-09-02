Expand / Collapse search

Basic Training Podcast: Back to School Family Management

DALLAS - Steve talks about keeping a busy house under control with the start of the new school year.  

This week’s guest is a best-selling author and ‘Family Manager’ Kathy Peel.

In This Episode

  • Setting up a family Control Center and working as a family team
  • School activities and how to prevent over-scheduling your child
  • Why school is the child’s career, just like their parents
  • Managing your child’s time with their electronic devices

Contact Steve

facebook.com/SaveMeSteve
twitter.com/stevenoviello
instagram.com/stevenoviello