Alleged fentanyl dealer charged with murder in 17-year-old's overdose death

A man has been charged with murder after allegedly selling fentanyl to a 17-year-old who later overdosed and died in Denton.

17-year-old Ryan Erwin overdosed on Sept. 25 and later died at the hospital.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled Erwin's cause of death was a combination of fentanyl and Benadryl.

Investigators found evidence that 18-year-old Zakkary McReynolds was the person who sold Erwin the fentanyl on the morning of his death.

Zakkary McReynolds (Source: Denton Police)

McReynolds was arrested in Denton on Tuesday by Denton PD, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office, and the US Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

He is being held at the City of Denton Jail.

A Texas law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, making it possible to charge fentanyl dealers with murder in the case of an overdose.

McReynolds is the third person charged with murder in Denton under the new law.