Young Texans prepare for annual FWSSR junior steer show

Years of hard work for youth across Texas will hopefully pay off this weekend at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

The young Texans competing in this year’s Junior Steer Show began moving their livestock and equipment into the Will Rogers Coliseum on Tuesday morning.

This year, 243 of the state’s 254 counties will be represented in the show.

A parent of one of the participants from Mason, Texas said win or lose, these teens all gain something by competing.

"It teaches them life skills, crazy life skills – time management, budgets, planning, setting a goal, setting a plan to reach that goal and commitment – every day," said Shannon Worrell.

Worrell’s family, like many others, has been ranching and showing in the competition for generations.

She shared a picture of her grandfather who had the grand champion steer in 1938.

Back then, it sold for $1,039.50. That’s compared to last year’s grand champion steer which sold for about $440,000.

Worrell and her brother also won a Heffer show in 1994 and her son placed 9th last year. He’ll compete again this year.

"Honestly, it’s a work of passion and it’s a legacy for our family. We live our legacy. He’s the fifth generation," she said. "We go and find an animal that we think is going to fit the stock show and what the judges are looking for. So, for a solid year, we wash him every day. We blow-dry his hair every day. He’s on a way better nutrition plan than we are. He gets his feet done. He gets pedicures all for the big day."

This year’s Junior Steer Show happens on Thursday and Friday.

The winners will be auctioned off on Saturday.