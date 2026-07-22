Texas terminates contract with primary foster care provider

The Brief The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has terminated its contract with EMPOWER, a nonprofit that handles foster care. Two children died while under EMPOWER's oversight. The state took over control of the nonprofit in March but opted to end its contract early. EMPOWER will continue to provide foster care for Texas through the end of its contract in January. After that, foster care in the state will be handled by two separate organizations.



Just four months after taking over the operations of its primary foster care provider, Texas has decided to terminate its contract with the nonprofit organization.

What we know:

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services has terminated its contract with EMPOWER, the state's primary foster care provider.

The state says children weren't receiving the care they deserve under EMPOWER's oversight. Two children have died since EMPOWER took over foster care for Texas.

The nonprofit organization faced chronic staffing shortages and high turnover among caseworkers since taking full oversight.

The state took over EMPOWER's operations in March. Recently, the Texas Attorney General's Office filed a motion to continue the state takeover until at least October.

What's next:

Though EMPOWER's contract has been terminated, Texas state law requires a six-month transition period.

The nonprofit will continue to operate through January, after which two organizations will take over primary foster care for North Texas: The Texas Family Care Network for Dallas County, and Our Community Our Kids for eight other North Texas counties.

What they're saying:

With EMPOWER struggling to keep caseworkers, some of the burden fell onto Dallas CASA volunteers.

Kathleen LaValle, the organization's CEO, says the state's transition in foster care providers will cause some disruptions, which is where Dallas CASA can help.

"When you see how a child anticipates the visit of a Dallas Casa volunteer, you really begin to understand how important it is that we not let our children feel lost or forgotten, and that you know we never let them give up on themselves because that is one of the less discussed, but one of the most serious risks of being in the foster care system."

Kathleen LaValle