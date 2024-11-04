Wylie Police search for missing 46-year-old woman

article

Wylie Police are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman.

Police were called to a home on Parkwood Dr. just after 6:30 a.m. Monday about a missing person. The man said his wife, Melonie Ballenger, was missing and had not been seen since 10 p.m. the night before at her home.

Investigators say she did not take a vehicle or phone when she left the house.

Officers, along with the help of investigators, K9 search dogs and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter, searched the area for many hours but did not find Melonie.

The Wylie Police Department is requesting any assistance in finding her. Residents in the area are asked to review their outdoor camera footage between the hours of 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. to see if there is any video of Melonie in the area.

She is described as 5’7, 135 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her home. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pollard at 972-429-8014.