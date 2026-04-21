Wylie park shooting suspects arrested for 17-year-old’s murder

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The Brief Jeremy Butler and Valquan Harris were taken into custody on Monday and charged with capital murder. The arrests follow the April 16 death of 17-year-old Ty’Ron Kuria, who was shot multiple times at Dodd Park. Police have not yet released a motive for the shooting or clarified if the victim knew the suspects.



Wylie police arrested two Anna residents for the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old at Dodd Park.

What's new:

Jeremy Butler and Valquan Harris were taken into custody on Monday afternoon in Anna.

They are currently being held in the Wylie jail on capital murder charges.

The backstory:

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Dodd Park on April 16 just after 6 p.m. Witnesses told investigators they heard several shots before seeing several males running from the area in different directions.

Officers found 17-year-old Ty’Ron Kuria in a nearby field suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He later died at the hospital.

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What they're saying:

"I am thankful for the officers and detectives in the Wylie Police Department who worked every day to determine what took place near Dodd Park. Their work resulted in the arrest of those responsible for the death of Ty’Ron. We remain committed to continuing our investigation until this case is ready to be sent to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution," said Wylie Police Chief Anthony Henderson.

The Wylie Police Department also encouraged members of the community to avoid speculation.

"The Wylie Police Department is aware of many rumors that are circulating on social media with regards to this incident. The spreading of rumors does nothing to bring justice for the family. We ask that you do not speculate and let the investigation run its course," the department said.

What we don't know:

Police still haven’t released a motive for the shooting or said whether the victim knew the suspects.

It’s not clear yet how investigators linked the suspects to the crime.