Wrong-way driver causes three-vehicle crash on Dallas North Tollway

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The Brief A northbound driver traveling in southbound lanes triggered a three-vehicle collision early Saturday morning. Two drivers were hospitalized following a head-on impact near Mockingbird Lane; a third driver was uninjured. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the drivers or confirmed if any charges will be filed.



A wrong-way driver caused a three-vehicle chain-reaction crash on the Dallas North Tollway early Saturday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Wrong-way crash on DNT

What we know:

The collision happened around 12:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the tollway between Mockingbird Lane and University Boulevard.

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A preliminary investigation by DPS Troopers found that a driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. A third vehicle was involved in a second crash shortly after the initial impact.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the head-on collision were taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured, authorities said.

The southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway were closed for approximately two hours as crews cleared the scene.

What's next:

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and no further details regarding the identities of the drivers or potential charges have been released.