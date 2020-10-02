World leaders send President Trump, first lady wishes of speedy recovery after they test positive for COVID-19

Leaders from around the world are sending well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump after the two tested positive for the coronavirus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is extending wishes of a speedy recovery and is expressing "sincere support in this difficult moment," according to a statement released by the Kremlin on Friday. The Kremlin says Putin sent Trump a telegram saying, "I hope that your inherent vitality, good spirits and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus."

President Donald J. Trump participates in a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Russia currently has the fourth largest coronavirus caseload in the world with over 1.19 million confirmed cases and more than 21,000 deaths. The outbreak in Russia started to grow rapidly in September, with health officials reporting 9,412 new confirmed cases Friday in the largest daily surge since late May.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is wishing President Trump a "speedy recovery" from COVID-19. Johnson tweeted Friday morning: "My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus."

Johnson was hospitalized for a week in April after he contracted COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. After he was released, the prime minister thanked doctors and nurses at St. Thomas's Hospital for saving his life. Johnson was treated in the hospital's intensive care unit, where he received oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also wishing President Trump and the first lady a "full and speedy recovery" after they said they tested positive for the coronavirus.

"Like millions of Israelis, Sara and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery," Netanyahu tweeted on his official account, referring to his wife.

Netanyahu led an Israeli delegation to the White House for the Sept. 15 signing of normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain at an outdoor ceremony attended by hundreds of people. Attendees did not practice social distancing and most guests did not wear masks.

